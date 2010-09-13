Takeda Licenses Orexigen Obesity Drug

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical is paying $50 million to license an obesity therapy being developed by Orexigen Therapeutics. Takeda will have exclusive North American marketing rights for Contrave, a combination of the drugs naltrexone and bupropion that is believed to address both biological and behavioral aspects of obesity. Orexigen, which filed for FDA approval at the end of March, could also receive regulatory and other milestone payments totaling more than $1 billion.
