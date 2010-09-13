Two German Firms Buy DyStar Facility

CBW Chemie and WeylChem will acquire DyStar’s reactive dyes production site in Brunsbüttel, Germany. DyStar, which includes the former dyestuff operations of three big German chemical companies, was acquired earlier this year by India’s Kiri Dyes & Chemicals. Kiri vowed to transfer all production to India. CBW plans to use the site to expand contract manufacturing of paper, textile, and leather dyes. WeylChem will use it to add phosgenation to the technologies it offers to agrochemical manufacturers. The partners say they will retain the plant’s 120 employees.
