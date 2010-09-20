Acceleron, Shire Ink Collaboration

Acceleron Pharma and Shire have formed a joint development and commercialization agreement under which Shire will obtain rights outside the U.S. to a range of Acceleron molecules targeting activin receptor type IIB pathway, which helps regulate skeletal muscle growth. The collaboration will initially investigate ACE-031, currently in Phase II clinical trials for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Shire will make an up-front payment of $45 million to Acceleron, as well as possible milestone payments.
