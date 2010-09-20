Advertisement

8838covstain_live-1.gif
8838covstain_live-1.gif
September 20, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 38

Vibrational spectroscopy technique may someday be used to diagnose a variety of diseases

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 38
Analytical Chemistry

Raman Heads For The Clinic

Vibrational spectroscopy technique may someday be used to diagnose a variety of diseases

Drive-By Conservation

Mobile laboratory treks across Europe to study cultural masterpieces

Catalyzing Biobased Chemicals

High-throughput-screening firms say their techniques are giving industrial biotech some competition

  • Biological Chemistry

    Monitoring Cellular Metals

    ACS Meeting News: Techniques are being developed to probe the location and concentration of essential metal species in cells

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Enabling Nanoscale Spectroscopy

    Start-up firm Anasys hopes to open new vistas in material and life sciences at the nanoscale level

  • Policy

    Science Funding's Future

    Congress is unlikely to reauthorize the America Competes Act this year

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Microbes Got A Boost From Oil-Leak Propane

Bacteria feeding off hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Mexico were initially stimulated by a natural-gas appetizer

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Tasty Greetings, Plant Distress Signals

 

