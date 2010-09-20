Bayer Expands In Holland …

Nunhems, a Dutch vegetable seed business owned by Bayer CropScience, will spend $15.6 million to expand its research facilities for DNA analysis, seed technology, cell biology, and molecular breeding. The new laboratories will open in 2011. In addition, Bayer CropScience will work with China’s Oil Crops Research Institute to increase seed oil content and resistance against fungi of the genus Sclerotinia in rapeseed (canola). Bayer says Sclerotinia can cause crop-yield losses of up to 20%.
