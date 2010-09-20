Best Science Students Need More Challenges

America’s education system must better identify, challenge, and foster its top science students to ensure long-term economic prosperity, according to a report issued last week by the National Science Board. For nearly two years, the board examined education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for its report “Preparing the Next Generation of STEM Innovators: Identifying and Developing Our Nation’s Human Capital.” The report states that “currently, far too many of America’s best and brightest young men and women go unrecognized and underdeveloped, and, thus fail to reach their full potential.” Among the many recommendations the report makes are for schools to promote enrichment opportunities in science; to encourage partnerships with other schools, museums, and research labs; and to increase access to accelerated coursework for talented students. Schools must also alter existing assessment tools to better identify the top STEM students. Policymakers need to hold schools accountable for the achievements of students performing at top levels, not just at low levels, the board says.