H.C. Starck of Germany and Japan’s Chisso will form a joint venture for mixed lithium oxides for electric-car batteries. The venture, called CS Energy Materials, will be 51% owned by Chisso. CS Energy plans to build a 100-metric-ton-per-year production plant in Minamata, Japan, by the beginning of 2012.
InChem, a custom chemical manufacturer, is buying the assets of Recovery Technologies, which operates on InChem’s site in Rock Hill, S.C. Recovery Technologies, which was formed in 2007, specializes in thin-film, molecular, and vacuum distillation.
Cray Valley, an affiliate of French oil firm Total, is expanding capacity for polybutadiene polyols at its Channelview, Texas, plant by 40%. The company expects to complete the expansion by September 2011.
Monsanto will collaborate with agricultural biotech firm AgraQuest to develop seed treatment products to control nematodes, disease, and insects and to enhance plant growth and yield. AgraQuest says its biologically derived products are safer for beneficial insects, workers, and the environment than traditional chemical pesticides.
Solvay Advanced Polymers is suspending production of self-reinforced polyphenylene at its Bay St. Louis, Miss., plant. The move will eliminate 14 positions. Solvay says it needs to refocus on R&D to realize the product’s full potential.
Roquette says it will have “several thousand” tons of isosorbide capacity in place in Lestrem, France, by early 2011, after an expansion. Archer Daniels Midland recently announced that it is also making isosorbide, a biobased intermediate targeted at polymer and plasticizer markets.
Seattle Genetics and Copenhagen-based Genmab will collaborate on the development of antibody-drug conjugates against cancer. Under the agreement, Genmab has the right to use ADC technology with an antibody that targets the tissue factor antigen, which is expressed in many types of solid tumors.
Relypsa has raised $70 million in financing from its existing venture capital partners. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical firm, which develops nonabsorbed polymeric drugs, will use the money to advance its lead compound, an oral potassium binder, in clinical trials.
