A Changing World

With regard to the letter from Pete Borromeo on pharma downsizing: I sincerely hope you wake up and get your head out of your keister, sir (C&EN, Aug. 16, page 6). I also sincerely hope you look into Rosetta Stone (or some equivalent) in order to learn Mandarin.
Frankly, I wish you could move out of your comfort zone. Expecting the world to stop evolving into a global economy (and community) will make you a dinosaur. We are all linked into the same network where the science is what’s important, not where it comes from. The world has been changing for a while now. I suggest you try and keep up.
P.S. I’m not Asian.
P.P.S. I do not work for Rosetta Stone.
Emily J. Machado
Boston
