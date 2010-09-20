DuPont, Invista Resolve Disputes

DuPont and Invista have agreed to resolve lawsuits between themselves concerning nylon 6,6 technology, feedstock adiponitrile technology, and an adiponitrile supply agreement. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Invista had filed a complaint alleging that DuPont conspired with Rhodia to steal Invista technology to build a plant in Asia. DuPont filed a separate complaint alleging that Invista violated an agreement barring it from competing against DuPont in nylon resins. Still pending is a lawsuit filed in 2008 in which Invista seeks $800 million in damages, alleging that plants it acquired from DuPont didn’t comply with safety and environmental laws.
