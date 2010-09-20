Fluorescence Method Detects Stem Cells

The first fluorescent probe that can be used to detect embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells has been developed (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201002463). Stem cells can currently be identified by immunostaining, but that method necessitates time-consuming antibody-based procedures. Young-Tae Chang of the National University of Singapore and coworkers discovered a compound called CDy1 (compound of designation yellow 1) that localizes in and stains embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cells. The researchers found CDy1 by screening a combinatorial library of rosamine compounds. CDy1 staining enables mouse and human embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cells to be detected with high sensitivity by fluorescence assays. In addition, the technique can detect much younger populations of stem cells than the current approach can; cells detected are days old instead of weeks old. Chang notes that the technique could therefore aid understanding of the molecular and cellular mechanisms of the early stage of somatic-cell reprogramming into induced pluripotent stem cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter