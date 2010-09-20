Galapagos Buys GSK R&D Site

GlaxoSmithKline is selling its Zagreb, Croatia, R&D facility to Belgian contract research organization Galapagos. The 130 employees at the site will transfer to Galapagos, which will in turn provide GSK with R&D services worth $18 million over a three-year period. In July, GSK sold its Verona, Italy, R&D center to Aptuit, which agreed to take on the 500 employees at the lab and continue providing R&D services for GSK.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter