Lanxess Considers Asian Rubber Unit

Lanxess is mulling the construction of a new neodymium polybutadiene rubber (Nd-PBR) plant, with a capacity of between 100,000 and 150,000 metric tons per year, somewhere in Asia. The company says it will complete a feasibility study for the unit within the next six months. In March, Lanxess disclosed that it was expanding capacity for Nd-PBR at plants in Dormagen, Germany; Orange, Texas; and Cabo, Brazil, by a total of 50,000 metric tons per year.
