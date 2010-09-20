A Misleading Photo

In my opinion, the article titled “Dioxin and Cancer” is well written, informative, and shows a good balance of the different views relevant to the topic (C&EN, Aug. 2, page 33). I do take issue, however, with the photo used, which shows children playing in front of a chemical plant.
From this, one could assume that this family lives “next door” to the facility. This is not reality. The closest home is about a quarter of a mile away. I suspect that the picture was taken by an activist, whose purpose is not to inform but rather to inflame.
Robert Porter
Baton Rouge, La.
