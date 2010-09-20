Advertisement

Policy

NIH Research On Space Station

by David Pittman
September 20, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 38
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA
A NASA agreement with NIH will put biomedical experiments aboard the International Space Station.
Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA

A NASA agreement with NIH will put biomedical experiments aboard the International Space Station.

NASA has agreed to let researchers who receive grant money from NIH conduct studies aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The partnership will pursue biomedical research supported by NIH that complements NASA’s own space studies and addresses health issues faced by the general population as well as astronauts. NASA has similar research agreements with NSF and the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, and Energy. “The beauty of this initiative is that it offers an unprecedented opportunity for benefiting human health on Earth while leveraging the American public’s investment in the ISS,” says Stephen I. Katz, director of NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis & Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases and the NIH liaison to NASA. The first round of grants—three awards totaling $1.32 million—includes studies on how bones and the immune system weaken in space.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

