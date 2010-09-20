Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

A Professor's Worth

Academia: Report compares Texas A&M faculty members’ salaries and teaching revenues

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
September 20, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: TAMU System
Texas A&amp;M University, College Station, is the flagship campus of the TAMU System.
Credit: TAMU System
Texas A&amp;M University, College Station, is the flagship campus of the TAMU System.

The Texas A&M University (TAMU) System has prepared a controversial report that details the revenue its faculty generate for the university. The report, which lists salaries, money brought in from teaching, and research grant funding, is a response to Texas taxpayers’ demands for greater accountability from the university. It has academics up in arms.

A column in the document subtracts each professor’s salary from the amount he or she brings in from teaching. However, this “difference” does not include research grants, which are listed in a separate column. How the resulting numbers would be used to affect or influence the careers of academics at the TAMU System remains murky.

“Our goal is not to grade our hard-working faculty but to provide the best analytical evaluation tools we can to maximize our mission and provide the highest quality education possible,” the university notes in a statement.

David H. Russell, head of the chemistry department at the university’s flagship College Station campus, is concerned that faculty could be pressured to focus on teaching, narrowly defined to emphasize classroom instruction, rather than the broader aspects of scholarship, which includes research. “This definitely could negatively impact the [reputation] of TAMU as a major research institution,” Russell tells C&EN.

For example, according to the document, 32 of 45 tenured and tenure-track chemistry faculty at the College Station campus brought in less money from teaching than was paid out for their salaries during the 2008–09 school year. However, during that same period, the department brought in more than $14 million in research grants. The amount the department generated from teaching after salaries are subtracted is a bit over $5 million.

William M. Gelbart, a chemistry professor at UCLA, says the amount of money professors bring in is only a small part of their actual worth. “It’s the wrong way to think,” he tells C&EN. “In the end, they should be judged by people who know the field, by their originality and productivity.”

The TAMU System is the seventh-largest in the U.S., consisting of 10 colleges throughout Texas, and enrolls nearly 115,000 students.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Faculty salaries increased this year, but inflation squashed the pay bump
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2011 Academic R&D Spending Trends
Flip Side Of Online Courses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE