Purac Planning U.S. Polymer Plant

Dutch lactic acid and derivatives maker Purac intends to build a $20 million plant to make resorbable lactide-based polymers for the biomedical market in the U.S. The company aims to begin construction of the plant next year. Separately, Purac and Arkema have announced a collaboration in lactide-based block copolymers. The effort will combine Arkema’s expertise in ring-opening polymerization catalysis with Purac’s L- and D-lactide monomers.
