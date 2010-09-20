Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi And Lonza Detail Job Cuts

by Rick Mullin
September 20, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

As part of an R&D restructuring program announced last year, Sanofi-Aventis will close its research facility in the Great Valley region of Pennsylvania within the next year, eliminating 400 jobs. The 57 employees in the company’s clinical-supply-related business in Great Valley will not be affected, and the company says it is offering 303 employees relocation options. Meanwhile, Lonza reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor this month that it will eliminate 106 jobs at its Conshohocken active pharmaceutical ingredients facility, which it announced last January that it would close. The firm has said that its Shawinigan, Quebec, and Wokingham, England, facilities would also be affected by a company-wide program that targets 175 jobs (C&EN, Jan. 18, page 16).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK To Shutter French R&D Site
Merck Serono Averts Swiss Workers’ Strike
Sanofi-Aventis Reveals R&D Cutbacks In U.S.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE