Sanofi And Lonza Detail Job Cuts

As part of an R&D restructuring program announced last year, Sanofi-Aventis will close its research facility in the Great Valley region of Pennsylvania within the next year, eliminating 400 jobs. The 57 employees in the company’s clinical-supply-related business in Great Valley will not be affected, and the company says it is offering 303 employees relocation options. Meanwhile, Lonza reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor this month that it will eliminate 106 jobs at its Conshohocken active pharmaceutical ingredients facility, which it announced last January that it would close. The firm has said that its Shawinigan, Quebec, and Wokingham, England, facilities would also be affected by a company-wide program that targets 175 jobs (C&EN, Jan. 18, page 16).
