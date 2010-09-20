Temple Expands In Drug Discovery

Temple University is expanding the Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research to create a fully integrated drug discovery engine at the school. An investment by the university will enable the center to add medicinal chemistry and screening laboratories, to purchase a 20,000-compound library, and to implement a virtual drug-screening system. Created in 2008, the center is led by Magid Abou-Gharbia, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals’ former senior vice president of chemical and screening sciences.
