Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Goes Virtual

Network, interview, and attend workshops online at the ACS Virtual Career Fair

by Cheryl Mathews
September 27, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

VIRTUAL AUDITORIUM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Careers
Visit to see live webinars.
Credit: ACS Careers
Visit to see live webinars.

If you’ve visited Second Life, used a social networking site, or taken an online course, you’ve experienced an environment in which people from around the world can interact and learn through technology. Now, the virtual world comes to ACS with the ACS Virtual Career Fair, which will be held on Nov. 2–3.

The ACS Virtual Career Fair offers networking opportunities, interviews with employers, career development workshops, and resources—all accessible from your home or office computer.

Chemical professionals seeking employment can interact with global organizations from a wide range of locations in North America and worldwide. Employers and job seekers alike will be able to interact in real time using text chat, video chat, and e-mail.

This free event is cohosted by Informex, the fine, custom, and specialty chemical trade show, and C&EN. The event coincides with C&EN’s annual Employment Outlook issue.

The Virtual Career Fair begins when you log in and arrive at the conference site. You can then chat with employers and recruiters in the exhibit hall, attend expert presentations in the auditorium, network in the networking lounge, and more.

EXHIBIT HALL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Careers
An interactive virtual booth has real-time chat capability.
Credit: ACS Careers
An interactive virtual booth has real-time chat capability.

Each day begins with a keynote ­session:

■ Tuesday, Nov. 2: Rudy M. Baum, editor-in-chief of C&EN, and Susan J. Ainsworth, senior editor and Employment Outlook writer for C&EN, discuss “How To Prepare for What’s Ahead.”

■ Wednesday, Nov. 3: Richard N. Bolles, author of the books “What Color Is Your Parachute?” and “The Job-Hunter’s Survival Guide,” shares “Five Secrets to Career Success for Scientists and Engineers.”

Throughout each day, attendees can visit the auditorium to view four webinars presented by industry experts, company representatives, and career specialists:

■ “Chemical Industry and Employment Outlook,” presented by Pat N. Confalone, vice president of Global R&D at DuPont; Susan B. Butts, senior director of External Science & Technology Programs at Dow Chemical; and Paul Hodges, chairman of International eChem.

NETWORKING LOUNGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Careers
The place to go for private and group chats.
Credit: ACS Careers
The place to go for private and group chats.

■ “Pharma and Biotech Industry and Employment Outlook,” presented by David C. Spellmeyer, chief informatics officer of Nodality, and expert panelists.

■ “What Recruiters Are Looking For,” presented by Alveda J. Williams of strategic recruitment at Dow Chemical; Patrick Ropella, chairman and CEO of Ropella Group, an executive search and consulting firm specializing in the chemical and allied industries; and Sheila Rosenfield, senior scientific recruiter at Kelly Scientific Resources.

■ “Career Transitions: Navigating the Shifting Employment Landscape,” presented by Lisa M. Balbes, author of “Nontraditional Careers for Chemists”; Cheryl Martin, executive in residence with Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, a venture capital firm; Joe Stoner, retired from Habitat for Humanity; and Carol A. Duane, president of D&D Consultants of Mentor.

An interactive exhibit hall with employer booths will be open both days, enabling job seekers to meet with recruiters and employer representatives. The expo floor will be filled with company booths, where attendees can learn more about a company, its products and services, and what it’s like to work there. Opportunities to have one-on-one conversations with company representatives will be available by text or video chat.

The networking lounge provides a venue for mingling with other scientists and employers. Job seekers can also participate in and learn from scheduled expert-led discussions on key career topics.

RESOURCE CENTER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Careers
Navigate to this central repository for documents and websites.
Credit: ACS Careers
Navigate to this central repository for documents and websites.

The resource center is a central place to find employer literature, ACS Careers materials to help with job searching, on-demand access to ACS Webinars, and more.

“By adding a virtual event edition to the current successful physical ACS career fairs, ACS is able to provide career services and employment opportunities to a wider and more diverse audience—reaching job seekers and employers around the globe,” says David Harwell, assistant director of Career Management & Development at ACS. “ACS will continue to conduct the live career fairs as part of the next ACS national meeting. The next in-person ACS Career Fair is on March 27–31, 2011, in Anaheim, Calif.”

Attending the Virtual Career Fair is free to ACS members and nonmembers. Additionally, the online format allows anonymous access.

Organizations interested in exhibiting at this event can also register at www.acs.org/vcf, or contact Garretta Rollins at (202) 872-6209 or g_rollins@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Helping members navigate an uncertain economy
2023 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS’s career resources for chemists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE