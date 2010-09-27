Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8839cov2_AstraZenecacxd.jpg
8839cov2_AstraZenecacxd.jpg
September 27, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 39

Faced with new guidelines that many find constraining, pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking ways to avoid or reduce harmful contaminants in drugs

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 39
Business

Genotoxic Impurities

Faced with new guidelines that many find constraining, pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking ways to avoid or reduce harmful contaminants in drugs

The Future Of Textbooks

ACS Meeting News: Technology provides more options, but print textbooks will remain, at least for now

New Management

Private equity firms are investing in the risky business of fine and pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing

  • Biological Chemistry

    Putting DNA In A Bind

    ACS Meeting News: Small molecules that interact with DNA are bound to regulate gene expression

  • Pharmaceuticals

    JAK Hammers

    ACS Meeting News: JAK2 inhibitors show promise at knocking down the symptoms of rare blood cancers

  • Environment

    Children’s Study Faces Tough Year

    New leadership will examine environmental methods, test alternative recruitment strategies

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

How Foods And Drugs Collide

ACS Meeting News: Interactions between medications, foods, and supplements take many forms

Business & Policy Concentrates

