Alivisatos Wins Pauling Award

A . Paul Alivisatos, Larry & Diane Bock Professor of Nanotechnology at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the 2010 Pauling Award, awarded annually by the ACS Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections. The award honors outstanding contributions to chemistry meriting national and international recognition in the spirit of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Alivisatos’ research concerns the structural, thermodynamic, optical, and electrical properties of colloidal inorganic nanocrystals. He investigates the fundamental physical and chemical properties of nanocrystals and works to develop practical applications of these new materials in biomedicine and renewable energy.
Alivisatos is also deputy director of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and editor of Nano Letters. His past honors include the R&D 100 Award from R&D Magazine (2009), ACS Fellow (2009), elected member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences (2004), and elected member of the National Academy of Sciences (2004).
He will receive the award on Nov. 6 during a symposium and banquet at Evergreen State College, in Olympia, Wash.
