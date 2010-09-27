Alkali Metal Aids Catalysis

The water-gas shift reaction can be catalyzed by platinum dispersed on an inert support aided by an alkali-metal promoter, with Pt-alkali-O x (OH) y as the key catalytic species, reports a group led by Maria Flytzani-Stephanopoulos of Tufts University and Manos Mavrikakis of the University of Wisconsin, Madison (Science 2010, 329, 1633). The reaction, which converts H 2 O and CO to H 2 and CO 2 , is used to remove contaminant CO from H 2 produced during fuel reforming. To replace air-sensitive and difficult-to-handle conventional catalysts, scientists have looked at catalyzing the reaction with Pt metal dispersed on titania, zirconia, or ceria, all of which can be catalytically promoted by the addition of alkali metals such as sodium and potassium. In the new work, the researchers instead investigated Pt on alkali-promoted alumina and silica, which are less expensive, and found catalytic activity comparable to Pt on ceria. They believe the catalytically active species is an oxidized, nonmetallic form of Pt and that the alkali-metal component prevents agglomeration and inactivation of the catalyst. Density functional theory studies indicate that the active species for the alkali-promoted systems is PtK 6 O 4 (OH) 2 or a similar complex.