Appointment: Francisco to be named National Medal of Science Committee member

ACS President Joseph S. Francisco is one of four scientists whom President Barack Obama says he intends to appoint as members of his Committee on the National Medal of Science.
“I am deeply honored and delighted to have been appointed to serve” on this committee, Francisco says. “The National Medal of Science is awarded to distinguished scientists and engineers for lifetime contributions to research and development. It is our nation’s expression of thanks to the men and women who have devoted decades to scientific discovery and achievement.”
In this post Francisco will join Carlos Castillo-Chavez, a professor of mathematical biology and executive director of the Mathematical & Theoretical Biology Institute at Arizona State University; Inez Fung, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Berkeley Institute of the Environment; and Margaret Murnane, a professor in the department of physics and of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
“I am confident that these impressive men and women will make valued additions to this Administration,” Obama said on Sept. 17. “I look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter