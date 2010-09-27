Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Army Scales Back Chemical Weapons Plan

by Glenn Hess
September 27, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Defense Department has withdrawn a proposal to use explosive charges or heat to destroy 125,000 chemical weapons stored at the Army’s Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado. Instead, officials with the Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives (ACWA) program say a revised plan will be offered next year that will use explosive destruction technology (EDT) to dispose of approximately 40,000 mustard-agent-filled shells. The Army had hoped to explode the 125,000 weapons as a way of speeding up destruction of the depot’s stockpile of 780,000 obsolete artillery shells and mortar rounds, which contain a total of 2,600 tons of mustard agent. A February assessment prepared by the Army concluded that the detonation plan would not harm the environment, but EPA wants a revised environmental assessment with more extensive data and modeling. “An EDT has always been part of the plant design, and we recognize the need to do a more rigorous analysis on EDT use than originally envisioned,” says Kevin Flamm, ACWA program manager. The Army will contract with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to prepare a new environmental assessment for the use of EDT.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Russia destroys last supply of nerve agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Arms Disposal Facility Completed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Approach Needed For Dealing With Buried Chemical Arms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE