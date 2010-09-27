Ayusman Sen Awarded CRSI Medal

Ayusman Sen, distinguished professor of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, has been honored with the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) Medal. The medal is awarded to outstanding chemists of Indian origin who work outside India.
Sen’s research encompasses the themes of catalysis and new materials, with one of the goals being the development of new catalysts that will enable the synthesis of polymers and related materials with novel combinations of properties. Sen is also developing antimicrobial polymers and composites that can be used to coat surfaces, rendering them antiseptic and resistant to biofilm formation.
