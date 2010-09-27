BASF, Solix Join For Chemicals From Algae

BASF and Solix Biofuels have signed an agreement to investigate the use of algae to produce chemicals for BASF. Solix is a venture-funded spin-off from Colorado State University that is developing algae-based biofuels. CEO Doug Henston says the pact with BASF will allow his firm to pursue chemical products as well. Harald Lauke, president of specialty chemicals research at BASF, adds that algae “offer the potential to produce a number of exciting specialty products.”
