Barry Karger Awarded Herovsky Medal

Barry L. Karger, director of the Barnett Institute and the James A. Waters Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Northeastern University, is the recipient of the Herovsky Gold Medal for Merit in the Chemical Sciences, awarded by the Czech Academy of Sciences. Karger’s research focuses on the development and application of microscale separations and mass spectrometry analysis to problems of biological relevance. He was recently awarded the inaugural Csaba Horvath Memorial Lectureship, sponsored by the ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapter in Hungary.
