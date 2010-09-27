CORESTA Prize to Rodgman and Perfetti

Alan Rodgman and Thomas A. Perfetti, both retired from R. J. Reynolds R&D, are the corecipients of the 2010 CORESTA Prize, which includes an honorarium of 10,000 euros (about $13,000).
Rodgman and Perfetti were honored for writing a book published in 2008 titled “The Chemical Components of Tobacco and Tobacco Smoke.” The prize was awarded for their “extensive work on documenting the vast literature on the chemical composition of tobacco and tobacco smoke,” and it was announced during the CORESTA (Centre de Coopération pour les Recherches Scientifiques Relatives au Tabac) Congress on Sept. 16 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
