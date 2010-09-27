Call For Nominations For Herty Award

The ACS Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the 2011 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S.
The award recipient will be honored next fall at a meeting of the section and receive a gold medal. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have resided or worked in the southeastern region for more than 10 years. The deadline for submission of nominations for the 2010 award is Dec. 15. All new nominations and renominations must be made by using the online form at chemistry.gsu.edu/ACS/herty. Nominations are active for up to three years, but nominators are welcome to update materials, particularly the candidate’s curriculum vitae.
