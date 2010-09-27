Call For Nominations For Physical Chemistry Awards

The ACS Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) is seeking nominations for two new awards. The nomination deadline for both 2011 awards is Nov. 1.
The Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry recognizes contributions in that area. The awardee will receive a plaque and present his or her work at the 2011 ACS fall national meeting in Denver. The division will pay up to $1,500 in travel expenses.
The Award in Theoretical Chemistry is jointly sponsored by PHYS and Telluride Schools on Theoretical Chemistry (TSTC). The awardee will receive a plaque and present her or his work at the 2011 summer school, which will be held the week of July 11–15, 2011, in Telluride, Colo. TSTC will pay up to $1,500 in travel expenses.
Eligibility for both awards is restricted to division members who have not won an ACS national award at the time of the nomination. The nominator should include, as attachments in a single e-mail, a nominating letter, the nominee’s curriculum vitae and publication list, and one seconding letter. Self-nominations will not be accepted.
