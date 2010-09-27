DSM Buys Microbia For Carotenoids

DSM has acquired Microbia from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. Microbia, the drug firm’s industrial biotechnology arm, has developed technology to convert renewable raw materials into natural carotenoids, including beta-carotene and canthaxanthin, as well as nutritional ingredients and other specialty materials. Although Microbia’s sales are limited, its technology will support DSM’s development of the natural carotenoids market, the companies say.
