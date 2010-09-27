DSM Sells Rubber Business To Teknor

DSM is selling its Sarlink business to plastic compounder Teknor Apex for an undisclosed sum. The business makes compounds of ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) in Leominster, Mass., and Genk, Belgium. It generated revenues of $65 million last year. Applications include wire and cable (shown) and under-the-hood automotive parts. DSM also wants to sell its Keltan EPDM polymer business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter