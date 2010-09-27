Daniel Chiu Wins Young Innovator Award

Daniel T. Chiu, professor of chemistry at the University of Washington, is the recipient of the Analytical Chemistry 2010 Young Innovator Award. This award, sponsored by Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society, recognizes the contributions of an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career.
Chiu has been at the forefront of advancing microfluidic techniques, including methods of microfabrication, investigation of unique fluidic behaviors encountered in microfluidics, and application of microfluidics to biomedical and clinical studies. He will receive the $2,500 award and a plaque during the MicroTAS 2010 Conference in Groningen, the Netherlands, in October.
