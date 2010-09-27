Doug Turner Named Hammes Lecturer

Doug Turner, professor of chemistry at the University of Rochester, has been awarded the 2011 Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship, which is jointly administered by the editor-in-chief of Biochemistry and the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry.
The award recognizes an individual contributor who has had a major impact on scientific research at the interface between chemistry and biology, particularly in the realm of biochemistry, biological chemistry, molecular biology, and biophysics.
Turner is being honored for his rigorous kinetic and thermodynamic measurements of RNA stability that have led to the development of rules that relate RNA sequence to the stability of the ensemble of RNA structures. He will receive the award during the 2011 ACS fall national meeting in Denver.
