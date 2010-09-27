Dow Advances Wind Energy Materials

Dow Chemical has signed an agreement with two partners to develop better windmill components. Dow, wind turbine manufacturing technique developer Astraeus Wind Energy, and machine tool maker MAG Industrial Automation Systems will develop materials and manufacturing techniques for wind turbine blade components. A $6 million grant from the State of Michigan will help fund the project. Separately, Dow says it will add capacity in North America and China to serve wind energy customers with polyurethane and epoxy systems.
