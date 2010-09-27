EPA Studies Toxic Air Release From BP Refinery

EPA has begun an investigation of a 40-plus-day release of hazardous air pollutants by BP at its Texas City, Texas, oil refinery. The release took place in April and May and resulted in emissions to the air of an estimated 500,000 lb of toxic chemicals, including benzene, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, volatile organics, and hydrogen sulfide, according to the Texas Office of the Attorney General, which is seeking fines against BP. BP reported the release to the state, but weeks after it occurred. The company acknowledged that instead of shutting down the plant when the malfunction was noticed, it kept the production line running and attempted to flare the contaminants, according to the state’s complaint. Also, people living near the BP plant have filed a class-action lawsuit, complaining of damages from respiratory problems that occurred during the time of the release. Last month, to resolve other violations at the same plant, BP agreed to pay OSHA a record $50.6 million to resolve worker safety fines; in 2005, an accident at that plant killed 15 workers.