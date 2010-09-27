Eastman Expands 2-Ethylhexanol

Eastman Chemical is planning to expand capacity for 2-ethylhexanol at its Longview, Texas, plant by 37,000 metric tons per year. The company expects to complete the project by 2012. Eastman is also expanding capacity for the 2-ethylhexanol raw material butyraldehyde by 40,000 metric tons. Eastman makes the nonphthalate plasticizer bis(2-ethylhexyl)-1,4-benzenedicarboxylate from the alcohol, which is also used to make 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, as well as fuel and lubricant additives.
