Eternal Youth

Regarding Laura Cassiday’s review of David Stipp’s book “The Youth Pill” (C&EN, Aug. 23, page 41), we might do well to reflect on the verse from Swinburne’s poem “The Garden of Proserpine”:
From too much love of living,
From hope and fear set free, We thank with brief thanksgiving
Whatever gods may be That no life lives for ever; That dead men rise up never; That even the weariest river
Winds somewhere safe to sea.
Evan Appelman
Kensington, Calif.
