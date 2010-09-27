Evonik Will Sell Carbon Black Business

Following the July spin-off of its carbon black business as an independent unit, Evonik Industries has decided to divest the business outright. Evonik says the business, with 1,700 employees and annual sales of about $1.3 billion, is the world’s number two carbon black producer. But Evonik wants to concentrate on areas with above-average growth potential. “Given this, together with the increasing consolidation of the sector and the rising significance of Asian markets, Evonik sees better perspectives for the carbon black business outside the group,” the firm says.
