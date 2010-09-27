Ismar Prize To Robert Griffin

Robert G. Griffin, professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and director of the Francis Bitter National Magnet Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2010 International Society of Magnetic Resonance (ISMAR) Prize, awarded by the International Society of Magnetic Resonance for outstanding achievement in the field of magnetic resonance. The $5,000 prize was presented at the ISMAR Conference in Florence, Italy, on July 4.
Griffin has made outstanding contributions to NMR spectroscopy. He is known for his successful development of high-field dynamic nuclear polarization as a practical method for sensitivity enhancement in solid-state NMR with magic-angle spinning.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter