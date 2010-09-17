Johnson & Johnson Negotiating To Buy Crucell

Johnson & Johnson is close to making a deal to acquire the Dutch biopharmaceuticals firm Crucell. Already holding a 17.9% stake in the company, J&J is offering $2.3 billion for the rest. The two companies have been partners since September 2009 when they began collaborating on the development of influenza and other vaccines.

If the deal goes through, J&J will make major progress towards establishing a vaccine business, a large hole in its otherwise diverse lineup of healthcare businesses. Once more or less shunned by all but a few major drug firms, vaccines have again become a popular market area. Crucell says it is one of the major suppliers of vaccines to the developing world.

According to the two companies, Crucell's discovery and manufacturing capabilities will create a strong platform for J&J in the vaccine market. Crucell, meanwhile, will benefit from J&J's experience in developing and selling drugs. In the first half of this year, Crucell had sales of $253 million.

In early 2009, Crucell talked with Wyeth about a potential merger, but that fell through after Wyeth agreed to be acquired by Pfizer. J&J's offer is at a 58% premium over Crucell's recent share price. But reports from Europe indicate that the Van Herk Group, a Dutch investment firm that owns 9.6% of Crucell, thinks the offer is too low.

Following its usual pattern for acquiring companies, J&J plans to keep Crucell essentially intact and operate it as a center for vaccines development. Consequently, J&J expects to retain Crucell's senior management and most of its 1,300 employees, while keeping open existing facilities, including headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands.

