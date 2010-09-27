Nominations Open For Remsen Award

The ACS Maryland Section is seeking nominations for the 2011 Remsen Award, named in honor of Ira Remsen, John Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president. Remsen Award lecturers are chemists of outstanding achievement, in keeping with Remsen’s long and devoted career as a proponent of the highest standards in teaching and research in chemistry. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium.
Nominators should use the form for ACS national awards available at www.acs.org/funding. (Click on the link for “National Awards” then “Nominating Procedures” to reach the page containing the downloadable form.) Send the completed form and brief nominee curriculum vitae to Dana Ferraris at dferrar2@jhmi.edu by Nov. 30.
