Nominations Sought for Henry Hill Award

The ACS Division of Professional Relations is accepting nominations for the 2011 Henry A. Hill Award. The award recognizes people who have served the chemistry profession in a unique and distinguished manner.
To nominate someone, send a letter detailing the nominee’s qualifications and a seconding letter to William H. Suits by e-mail at billsuits@earthlink.net or by mail to William H. Suits, 18 Knollcrest Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921. Nominations are due on or before Oct. 31. The winner will be announced in January 2011.
