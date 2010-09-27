Organic Photovoltaics Firm Launched In England

Eight19, a new solar energy company based on chemistry developed in the University of Cambridge’s Cavendish Laboratory, has been launched. The firm is backed by a $7 million investment from specialty chemical maker Rhodia and the Carbon Trust, a British nonprofit. Eight19, so named because it takes eight minutes and 19 seconds for light to travel from the sun to Earth, is developing organic photovoltaics that can be scaled up using roll-to-roll technology. Cambridge professor Richard Friend, who is a cofounder of Eight19, previously cofounded Cambridge Display Technology and Plastic Logic.
