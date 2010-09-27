Robert Becker Is Missouri Teacher Of The Year

Robert Becker, a chemistry teacher at Kirkwood High School, has been named Missouri Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. Becker holds a master’s degree in education from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Yale University.
His work with students extends beyond the classroom. For example, he has served as sponsor of the Chemistry Club, which he founded in 2001, and sponsor of the Kirkwood Youth Service Club. He has presented workshops to high school chemistry teachers around the U.S. and in countries such as Kuwait and Ireland.
Becker is a past winner of several ACS awards, including the James Conant Bryant Award for Excellence in Chemistry Teaching and the ACS Midwest Regional Award.
