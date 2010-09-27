Samuel Lord Is Irving Sigal Fellow

Samuel J. Lord, who will join Jay T. Groves’s group in the department of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the American Chemical Society’s 2010–12 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship. Lord completed his doctoral studies this past winter under the supervision of W. E. Moerner in the department of chemistry at Stanford University.
Lord’s research under the fellowship will focus on the use of fluorescence microscopy and supported lipid bilayers as tools to study dynamics during cell-cell interactions. Specifically, he plans to image molecular movement and interactions in the immunological signaling cascade in living cells.
The fellowship stipend is currently $50,000 per year for two years. Sigal was a chemist who applied site-directed mutagenesis to study the structure and function of enzymes and proteins.
