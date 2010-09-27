Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Unnatural Amino Acid Spurs Polymer Growth

A synthetic amino acid containing a polymerization initiator promotes formation of protein-polymer bioconjugates

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 27, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An unnatural amino acid containing a polymerization initiator allows the easy formation of protein-polymer bioconjugates, according to a paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (DOI: 10.1021/ja104493d). Ryan A. Mehl of Franklin & Marshall College, in Lancaster, Pa., and coworkers designed the amino acid 4-(2ʹ-bromoisobutyramido)­phenylalanine as an initiator for atom-transfer radical polymerization (ATRP). The molecule is genetically installed at defined sites in a protein by using a specially evolved transfer RNA that recognizes the amber stop codon, a three-nucleotide “word” that usually stops DNA transcription. In addition to initiating the polymerization reaction, the amino acid serves as a linker between the protein and the growing polymer. The researchers incorporated the amino acid ATRP initiator into green fluorescent protein (GFP). By combining a GFP that contains an initiator with 2,2ʹ-bipyridine, copper ions, and a monomer—oligo(ethylene oxide) monomethyl ether methacrylate—they were able to efficiently produce a polyethylene glycol-GFP bioconjugate. “We have had success in moving the initiator amino acid around to different positions in different proteins,” Mehl says. “This will allow us to fabricate materials that have protein-polymers of different protein or polymer type organized in space.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rewriting bacteria’s genetic code
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer chain wraps up proteins to keep them stable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross-Linking Technique Could Complement Peptide Stapling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE