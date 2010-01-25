239th ACS National Meeting

The city of San Francisco and all it has to offer are icing on the cake as the setting for the American Chemical Society’s 239th national meeting. The ACS president, 31 technical divisions, and seven committees will host original programming in 929 half-day oral sessions and 132 poster sessions. Approximately 12,000 papers were submitted, the largest number ever for an ACS national meeting. From well-known attractions such as Fisherman’s Wharf, Chinatown, Walt Disney Family Museum, and Alcatraz to lesser known activities such as City Segway Tours, Local Tastes of the City Tour, the Urban Safari, and even Tarot readings, San Francisco is a city that offers a wealth of fun and interesting places to visit.

ACS President Joseph S. Francisco is focusing events on four areas with an underlying global perspective: education, innovation, employment, and partnerships. With “Chemistry for a Sustainable World” as the theme for this meeting, Francisco is coordinating two special events with Laura Pence, theme program chair. The plenary session, “Big Picture Concerns and Real Green Chemistry Solutions,” is being held on Sunday, March 21, from 3 to 6:30 PM. The keynote address, “Green Chemistry: Chemical Solutions for a Sustainable World,” delivered by Paul Anastas, is scheduled for Monday, March 22, from 5 to 6 PM.

The majority of the 2010 ACS national awards will be presented during this spring meeting, with the Priestley Medal Address being delivered by Richard N. Zare at the awards dinner on Tueday at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and Cope Scholar Awards are among others that will be presented during the 240th national meeting in Boston.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and a wide variety of professional development workshops. The ever-popular exposition will feature 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in some 400 booths.