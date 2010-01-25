Beyond The Basics
Laundry detergent makers and their raw material suppliers are sticking to innovation despite a rocky economy
January 25, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 4
New chemistries promise to revolutionize stodgy building materials industry
Forma Therapeutics bets on market's appetite for its platform technology
More private-sector groups sign onto administration’s campaign to improve math and science education
Efforts to deter protein misfolding yield promising drug candidates for degenerative diseases
Advances in computational modeling of molecule-surface processes reveal details of reactions