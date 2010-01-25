Abstracts Wanted For Green Chemistry Conference

Abstracts are being accepted until Feb. 26 for the 14th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will be held in Washington, D.C., on June 21–23.
The theme of the conference is "Innovation and Application." The meeting chair is John Warner, president and chief technical officer at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry.
Abstracts are wanted in analytical chemistry, biomaterials, biomimicry, ceramics and advanced materials, coatings and polymers, cosmetics and personal care, education, electronic materials, energy, entrepreneurship, environmental health sciences, general session, international activities, metrics and chemicals management, pharmaceuticals, policy issues, sustainable design concepts, supply-chain management, synthesis and catalysis, and 12 principles of green chemistry.
Confirmed keynote and guest speakers include environmentalist, entrepreneur, and author Paul Hawken, as well as Rep. John F. Tierney (D-Mass.), cosponsor of the Green Jobs Act. Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available. Visit the conference website, www.gcande.org, for more information.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter